Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $283,000 Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.0% during the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 122.7% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 150.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NTNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nutanix in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.47.

Nutanix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.40. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.35 and a 52-week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -188.17, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Nutanix

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total transaction of $392,263.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 63,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $4,207,880.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 649,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,738,888.90. This represents a 8.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,065 shares of company stock valued at $5,405,141 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

