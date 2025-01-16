Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Acquires 90 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $1,783,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 279.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 64,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 22,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $123.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $150.68.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

