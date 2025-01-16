Wedmont Private Capital Reduces Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wedmont Private Capital lowered its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Teradyne by 256.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.6 %

TER opened at $134.93 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.29 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.22. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $154.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

