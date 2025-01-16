Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 49 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $240.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $252.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.23. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $206.71 and a fifty-two week high of $277.60. The company has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $249.37 per share, with a total value of $87,279.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,979.50. The trade was a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.68.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Read More

