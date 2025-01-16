FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 100.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the third quarter valued at $58,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Holistic Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of BATS DMAY opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average of $39.85.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

