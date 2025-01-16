Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires 168 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ATR. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 446.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AptarGroup by 79.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AptarGroup by 42.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $155.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.51 and a 12-month high of $178.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AptarGroup announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.60.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In related news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $5,088,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,530,412.80. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

