Wedmont Private Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $466,838,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 510.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 10,331,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,638,865 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,781,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566,120 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,400.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,010,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.49. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carnival Co. &

In other news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. The trade was a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

