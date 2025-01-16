Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,432 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Price Performance

General Electric stock opened at $180.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.74. General Electric has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.47.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

