Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,093 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after buying an additional 789,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.