Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,544,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,666,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,816 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,755,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,392 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,075,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,619.5% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 918,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,284,000 after purchasing an additional 885,093 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,172,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,868,000 after buying an additional 789,054 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $50.75.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
