Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HSIC. FMR LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,280,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,177,000 after purchasing an additional 237,888 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 30.0% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 22.3% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,278,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,072,000 after acquiring an additional 414,748 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,640,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,634,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,764,000 after purchasing an additional 149,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $918,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,577,950. The trade was a 12.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $71.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.67 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

