Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires Shares of 2,786 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of BSX opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $97.36. The company has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.26.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $633,916.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $1,250,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,306.06. The trade was a 93.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,989 shares of company stock worth $2,702,261. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

