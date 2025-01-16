Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $216,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

ICVT opened at $85.87 on Thursday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.43 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.37.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

