Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equity Investment Corp grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 649,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,380 shares during the period. PFW Advisors LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $868,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $604,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,571,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $340,654,000 after buying an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $117.63 on Thursday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.00 and a twelve month high of $145.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.91.

Insider Transactions at PPG Industries

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.02). PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Anne M. Foulkes sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.80, for a total value of $249,713.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,513.20. The trade was a 12.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.29.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

