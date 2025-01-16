Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,646 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 15,987 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 13,353 shares during the period. Financial & Tax Architects LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the second quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 56,553 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 508,812 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $52,871,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,487 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,355 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ABT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.57.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT opened at $110.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $99.71 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.67. The company has a market capitalization of $192.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.73%.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.