Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $255,000 Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGK. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 386.7% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $345.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $344.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $325.94. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $257.42 and a fifty-two week high of $358.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

