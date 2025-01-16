Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IETC. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the second quarter worth about $289,000. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IETC opened at $85.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $303.67 million, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.29.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF Profile

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

