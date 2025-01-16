Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,340 Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,314,000 after acquiring an additional 684,827 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after purchasing an additional 452,814 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,293,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,271,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,848,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,580,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,785,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,029,000 after buying an additional 89,186 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG opened at $28.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

