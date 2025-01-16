Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $382.13 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $343.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $284.84 and a one year high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.