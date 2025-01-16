Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Hershey by 123.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $151.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $150.31 and a fifty-two week high of $211.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 63.13%.

HSY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hershey from $188.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hershey from $165.00 to $159.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hershey from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.21.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

