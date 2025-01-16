4,348 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Purchased by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.49 on Thursday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
