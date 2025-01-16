Moody National Bank Trust Division Buys Shares of 10,954 nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 27.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 19,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in nLIGHT by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in nLIGHT by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,147,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,547,000 after buying an additional 47,267 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in nLIGHT by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 22,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $9.88 on Thursday. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.48 million, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.19.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 12,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $119,649.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,340,146 shares in the company, valued at $13,347,854.16. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,694,008.68. This trade represents a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,019 shares of company stock worth $692,565. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LASR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on nLIGHT from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target for the company.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

