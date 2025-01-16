Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 915 SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $35,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $248.88 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $183.78 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.81.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.