Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 595 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 289.9% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NASDAQ:BND opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.40. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2334 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

