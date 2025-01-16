Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys New Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

SCHX stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.61. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $24.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

