Marcum Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,252,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,956 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,280,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 58.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,659,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,778,000 after buying an additional 2,456,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 25.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,087,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,889,000 after buying an additional 1,026,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.75.

NYSE:LYG opened at $2.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.72 and its 200 day moving average is $2.91. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

