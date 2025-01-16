Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 124 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,143 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 13.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth $315,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $343.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $342.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.69. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.82 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,606.60. This represents a 5.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.50.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

