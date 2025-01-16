Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Takes Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 18.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 786,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after buying an additional 120,850 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.5% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 84,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $53.43 on Thursday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $55.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

