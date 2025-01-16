Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 743 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 744.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 14,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 3.6 %

APO stock opened at $165.08 on Thursday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.19 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.98.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $0.463 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 320,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,332,552.04. This represents a 1.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leon D. Black sold 133,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.16, for a total value of $23,232,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,471,373 shares in the company, valued at $6,177,694,321.68. The trade was a 0.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,186,128 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $197.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.32.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

