Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 3rd quarter valued at $896,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,432,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun in the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun alerts:

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Price Performance

NYSEARCA JUNM opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun (NYSEARCA:JUNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.