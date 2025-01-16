Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Acquired by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock opened at $150.47 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.04 and a 52 week high of $165.32. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.47.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.32%.

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $278,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,459.28. This trade represents a 15.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 18,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.05, for a total value of $2,889,207.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,382,661.05. The trade was a 34.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $154.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

