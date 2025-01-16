Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC owned 0.10% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MOTI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,767,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,229,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MOTI opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.42. The company has a market cap of $209.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

