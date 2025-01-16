FNY Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in Sable Offshore Corp. (NYSE:SOC – Free Report) by 93.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,830 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sable Offshore were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Sable Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sable Offshore in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Sable Offshore by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Sable Offshore by 340.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sable Offshore during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sable Offshore Trading Up 6.5 %

Shares of Sable Offshore stock opened at $24.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Sable Offshore Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $28.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SOC. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Sable Offshore in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on Sable Offshore in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sable Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sable Offshore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Sable Offshore

Sable Offshore Corp. engages in the oil and gas exploration and development activities in the United States. The company operates through three platforms located in federal waters offshore California. It owns and operates 16 federal leases across approximately 76,000 acres and subsea pipelines, which transport crude oil, natural gas, and produced water from the platforms to the onshore processing facilities.

