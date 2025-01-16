2,919 Shares in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Bought by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBF. Hilltop Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 93,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,018,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $265,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $101.89 on Thursday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $98.44 and a 52-week high of $107.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.37.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.