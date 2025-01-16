First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Sold by Signal Advisors Wealth LLC

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,148.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 413,979 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 310,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,200,000 after acquiring an additional 304,146 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,712,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,718,000 after acquiring an additional 150,887 shares during the period. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,435,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

FTLS opened at $67.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $67.92. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

