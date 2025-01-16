FNY Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,145 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,150 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,395,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 34.0% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

RKLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $7.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.44.

RKLB stock opened at $24.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of -67.21 and a beta of 1.98. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a one year low of $3.47 and a one year high of $30.26.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Matthew Ocko sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $35,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,351,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,685,623.55. This represents a 45.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,562 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $689,772.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 608,996 shares in the company, valued at $14,707,253.40. This trade represents a 4.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,114,530 shares of company stock worth $38,168,400. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

