Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 74.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 5,037,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,186,000 after acquiring an additional 666,410 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,625,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,235,000 after purchasing an additional 372,875 shares during the period. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,726,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,222,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,277,000 after buying an additional 71,956 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $64,875,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $90.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.40. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $75.77 and a twelve month high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.3314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

