Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 135 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in CGI by 288.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CGI by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC upgraded CGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised CGI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.25.

GIB stock opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.65. CGI Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.92 and a 1-year high of $118.89.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a $0.111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a yield of 0.4%. CGI’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

