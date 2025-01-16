Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,809,000 after acquiring an additional 356,196 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,668,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,196,000 after purchasing an additional 124,140 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,245,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,869,000 after buying an additional 120,084 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,172,000 after buying an additional 1,076,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,117,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,673,000 after buying an additional 17,488 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $101.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $87.44 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

