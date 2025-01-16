Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in shares of KLA by 82.3% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Up 2.1 %

KLAC stock opened at $716.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $651.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.56. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $552.85 and a fifty-two week high of $896.32.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 30.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KLAC has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of KLA from $680.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $746.00 to $703.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $850.00 to $759.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on KLA from $890.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $809.10.

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Articles

