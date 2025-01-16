Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Trims Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $698,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 311,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,540,000 after buying an additional 13,539 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,715,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM opened at $59.87 on Thursday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.