Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,002 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 508,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $130,761,000 after acquiring an additional 199,700 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 44.0% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,091 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 35.7% during the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 54,153 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,923,000 after purchasing an additional 14,239 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,838 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 830 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $321.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.00 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $336.76 and a 200 day moving average of $290.66.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 15.96%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit sold 722,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.11, for a total value of $249,995,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,192,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,786,234.99. This represents a 18.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,177,617 shares of company stock worth $403,542,975. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra set a $343.00 target price on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $376.05.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Salesforce

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.