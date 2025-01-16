Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Donaldson by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Donaldson by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,992. The trade was a 34.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

DCI opened at $69.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.77 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.88 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

