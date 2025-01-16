FNY Investment Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 177.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 473.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 784,691 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,147,540,000 after buying an additional 647,926 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $674,336,000 after purchasing an additional 578,350 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,975,531 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,042,050,000 after purchasing an additional 314,380 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 2,163.7% in the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,441 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $52,667,000 after purchasing an additional 183,940 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 77.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 368,107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $101,022,000 after purchasing an additional 161,022 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FedEx from $370.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $328.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $333.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.61.

FedEx Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $276.62 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $234.45 and a 12-month high of $313.84. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $284.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.14 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.59 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard W. Smith sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.93, for a total value of $713,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,984,589.98. This represents a 2.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 3,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.45, for a total transaction of $1,100,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,510.80. The trade was a 30.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

