Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 178 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Unique Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Fair Isaac by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,087.77.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,025.12 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,175.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,925.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.03, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,105.65 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,456,446.95. The trade was a 6.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total value of $273,054.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,867,832.76. This trade represents a 5.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

