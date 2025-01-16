Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul (NYSEARCA:JULM – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,799 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $252,000.

Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JULM opened at $31.58 on Thursday. Ft Vest Us Eq Max Buf Jul has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $31.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44.

