Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $359,000 Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth $650,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,706,000 after buying an additional 56,908 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.76, for a total transaction of $5,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 554,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,957,838.24. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.24, for a total transaction of $214,229.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,494 shares in the company, valued at $778,732.56. The trade was a 21.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,583 shares of company stock valued at $19,241,974 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

NYSE IT opened at $509.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $508.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.40. The company has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.33. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.15 and a 52 week high of $559.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.05. Gartner had a return on equity of 118.27% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Gartner from $470.00 to $460.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $560.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Gartner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Gartner from $529.00 to $531.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $551.88.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

