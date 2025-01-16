Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank KS raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.66.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

