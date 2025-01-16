1,560 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $141.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $103.25 and a 52 week high of $145.11.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
