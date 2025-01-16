Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CHD. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Rick Spann sold 39,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,426,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,973 shares in the company, valued at $556,976. This represents a 88.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,613,438.57. The trade was a 59.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,035 shares of company stock valued at $62,282,808. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $103.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.04. The firm has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.62. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.09 and a 1 year high of $113.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

