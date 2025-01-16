Marcum Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,756,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,537 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,234,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,624,000 after buying an additional 806,029 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 63.6% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,544,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 600,593 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23,730.1% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,610,000 after acquiring an additional 477,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,960,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE HLT opened at $243.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.66. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.96 and a twelve month high of $259.01. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 14th that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Melius cut Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $265.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.24.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $5,880,287.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,746,152.78. This represents a 50.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

